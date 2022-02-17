Info Edge says Naukri ad spends below 3% of revenue; eyes skill space

Hitesh Oberoi, CEO & MD, Info Edge, on Thursday, said that the company is interested in the skilling space over the long term.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Oberoi said, “We are interested in the skilling space, something which plays in overall Naukri story and it’s not just going to be about jobs, it is going to be about jobs and careers, it’s going to be about upskilling in the long run. So yes, we would like to do more in this space over time.”

Elaborating on Naukri, he mentioned that the company ventured into adjacent areas so that it could increase its wallet share with clients. He also specified that ad spends for the vertical is below 3 percent of its revenue.

On the company’s investments in Juno, which is yet to commence its business, Oberoi highlighted that the company is an ed-tech play. He said, “This is not a 100 percent acquisition; this is a small investment. This fits in with our overall strategy of providing more employment solutions to our users and providing more upskilling solutions to them. This is just a tiny investment and the company is just starting.”

On Jeevansaathi, he said that there’s a need to think differently. He explained that due to stiff competition, the ad spends are more than the revenue itself and he doesn’t see them coming down any time soon. Additionally, he also mentioned that Shiksha's ad spends will remain at current levels.

He said, “What we are doing is not enough. It’s about time that we start thinking differently in Jeevansaathi and what shape or form it will take, time will tell.”

