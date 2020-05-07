Business Inflow in equity MF plunges 27 pc to Rs 81,600 cr in FY20 Updated : May 07, 2020 03:23 PM IST The assets under management (AUM) of equity MFs dropped to Rs 6.03 lakh crore at the end of March 2020 as against Rs 7.73 lakh crore in March 2019. SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) contribution to the industry surged to over Rs 1 lakh crore from Rs 92,693 crore in 2018-19. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365