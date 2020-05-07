  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Inflow in equity MF plunges 27 pc to Rs 81,600 cr in FY20

Updated : May 07, 2020 03:23 PM IST

The assets under management (AUM) of equity MFs dropped to Rs 6.03 lakh crore at the end of March 2020 as against Rs 7.73 lakh crore in March 2019.
SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) contribution to the industry surged to over Rs 1 lakh crore from Rs 92,693 crore in 2018-19.
Inflow in equity MF plunges 27 pc to Rs 81,600 cr in FY20

You May Also Like

India prepares to step up investment pitch to 1,000 global companies

India prepares to step up investment pitch to 1,000 global companies

ArcelorMittal reports $1.1 bn net loss in March quarter

ArcelorMittal reports $1.1 bn net loss in March quarter

US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement