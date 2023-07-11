Inflation, El Nino & weather events crucial factors impacting consumer demand in 2023: ITC report

Steep inflation ate into households budgets during the past year, and consumption demand remained subdued in rural markets and for discretionary categories in urban markets, ITC has said in its latest annual report. In this backdrop, for 2023, the impact of El Nino, along with related events like heatwaves, spatial and temporal rainfall distribution, will be crucial factors to monitor in 2023. These factors are expected to have implications for agricultural output, inflation, and consumer demand, according to the company's Report of the Board of Directors for FY23.

This, the company says, is because even as inflation is projected to soften on an overall basis, prices of certain industry-specific commodities are expected to remain elevated. Moreover, the year is also expected to witness 'El Nino' weather phenomenon after three consecutive 'La Nina' years.

"A good Rabi harvest, broad-based credit growth and Government’s thrust on capital spending to bolster investment activity supported by buoyant tax collections, augur well for the economy going forward," it said.