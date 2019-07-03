Business
Industrialist BK Birla passes away
Updated : July 03, 2019 05:09 PM IST
Birla was the chairman of Century Textiles and Industries, and had been active in business since the age of 15.
Kumar Mangalam Birla's father Aditya Vikram Birla, who died in 1995, was his only son.
