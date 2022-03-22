Industrial AI startup Detect Technologies signs global pact with Shell

Industrial artificial intelligence (AI) and software as a service (SaaS) enterprise provider Detect Technologies on March 22 said it has signed a global agreement with energy company Shell to deploy its integrated AI solution 'T-Pulse' across operations of the Shell. This makes Detect, the first technology startup which was part of the Shell E4 programme, to sign a global framework agreement with Shell.

Shell Ventures has signed an investment agreement to further the company's growth, a company statement said here. "We appreciate Shell's continued confidence in Detect. To have the world's top energy companies sign a global agreement investing in Detect is a strong show of faith in our trajectory," Detect Technologies, CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Raj David said.

"This is a testament to our mission of driving change through AI and advanced technologies to create a safer and more efficient industrial world," he said. T-Pulse is a ready-to-use and commercially centralised technology. Built for enhanced safety and reliability of people, equipment and processes, T-Pulse has already been deployed across construction, petrochemical, ports, power, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals, among others.