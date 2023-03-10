English
IndusInd Bank CEO Sumant Kathpalia gets RBI nod for second term

By Anand Singha  Mar 10, 2023 9:57:05 PM IST (Updated)

In a letter dated March 10, 2023, the RBI conveyed its approval for the re-appointment of Kathpalia, who has been serving as the Managing Director & CEO of Induslnd Bank since March 24, 2020.

Induslnd Bank has announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a further period of 2 years with effect from March 24, 2023.

In a letter dated March 10, 2023, the RBI conveyed its approval for the re-appointment of Kathpalia, who has been serving as the Managing Director & CEO of Induslnd Bank since March 24, 2020.
Also read: Hindustan Unilever: Rohit Jawa to succeed Sanjiv Mehta as new MD & CEO from June 27
