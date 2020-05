Interglobe Aviation CEO Rono Dutta has written to employees that the company will implement a limited, graded leave without pay program for the months of May, June, and July. This leave without pay will range from 1.5 days to 5 days depending on the employee group. Dutta said that Level A employees, which form a large base of the workforce would not be impacted by this move.

Dutta said it was likely that the airline will resume operations with a much lower capacity initially and gradually build up capacity in succeeding months.

"In addition, given the gradual build-up of capacity, I am afraid we have to take the additional painful step of implementing a limited, graded leave without pay program for the months of May, June and July.," Dutta said in his mail.

Below is the full text of the letter sent by Dutta to employees

Dear fellow employee,

Hope you and your family are staying safe and healthy. Please take a few minutes to read an important update below.

I want to deal with the lingering issue of pay-cuts that I had announced in March 2020. As you all know, our Operations have been pretty much grounded ever since March 25, 2020 except for a few rescue and cargo flights resulting in practically no revenues since then. In addition, as and when we resume operations, it is likely that the airline will start with a much lower capacity initially and gradually build up capacity in succeeding months. While we had paid employee salaries in full for the months of March and April, I am afraid that we are left with no option but to implement the originally announced pay-cuts from the month of May 2020. In addition, given the gradual build-up of capacity, I am afraid we have to take the additional painful step of implementing a limited, graded leave without pay program for the months of May, June and July. This leave without pay will range from 1.5 days to 5 days depending on the employee group. While doing so, we will make sure that Level A employees, who form a majority of our workforce will not be impacted. Further details will be shared by Raj’s team in the next few days .

As we get ready to restart the airline, I would like all our attention to be focused on ensuring the health and safety of our customers and our employees. Different countries have experienced vastly different infection rates and the successful countries are characterized by the discipline and grim determination of their citizens in fighting the virus. Let us make sure that we all demonstrate a high level of planning and discipline in blocking the virus from our aircraft, our airports and our offices .

The last three months have been difficult for all of us. As we get ready to take to the skies again, let us work together to make sure that our performance every month is better than the previous month.

Best regards,