Aviation
IndiGo Promoter Dispute: If they part ways, this is the amount Rahul Bhatia has to shell out to buy out Rakesh Gangwal
Updated : July 10, 2019 01:25 PM IST
Bhatia camp will have to shell out at least Rs 19,500-Rs 20,000 crore to buyout the stake of Gangwal and his associates.
The two promoters hold 74.93 percent share in the company while the rest 25.07 percent is held by public.
Rahul Bhatia and his associates hold the highest stake in the company at 38.26 percent.
