India's largest lender is country's second-most profitable company after Reliance Industries

The country’s largest lender — State Bank of India — has emerged as the most profitable firm after Reliance Industries in FY23, as the lender clocked 41 percent compounded growth in earnings over the last three years. The state-owned lender on Thursday reported a 57 percent year on year (y-o-y) rise in net profit to Rs 55,648 crore for the fiscal 2022-2023, aided by higher net interest income and lower provisions.

Interestingly, barring Reliance Industries, no other Indian company has ever crossed Rs 50,000 crore in profitability. While the largest company —Reliance Industries reported a net profit of Rs 66,702 crore, the third highest profitable firm —HDFC Bank — posted a net profit of Rs 45,997 crore for the fiscal that ended in March.

On the other hand, ONGC, which is scheduled to announce its Q4 result on May 29, is expected to post a net profit of about Rs 48,000 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.