English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsIndia's exports and the PLI scheme: Key to unlocking growth, says Amitabh Kant

India's exports and the PLI scheme: Key to unlocking growth, says Amitabh Kant

India's exports and the PLI scheme: Key to unlocking growth, says Amitabh Kant
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  May 12, 2023 10:46:47 PM IST (Published)

India's exports are the key to unlocking the country's growth potential, former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday during the launch of his book, Made in India: 75 Years of Business & Enterprise.

India's exports are the key to unlocking the country's growth potential, according to former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Friday, May 12. Speaking during the launch of his book, Made in India: 75 Years of Business & Enterprise, Kant stated that India had experienced growth rates of 8-9 percent for four to five years but had not seen sustained growth for decades like other countries.

Live Tv

Loading...

He emphasised that every time India had experienced growth, it had been due to the growth of exports. Kant believes that to achieve growth, India needs companies that can penetrate global markets and achieve size and scale of manufacturing.
"Exports are the key to growth. And that really means that we need companies who will penetrate global markets, we need size and scale of manufacturing. And that's why we brought in the PLI scheme."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X