India's exports and the PLI scheme: Key to unlocking growth, says Amitabh Kant

India's exports are the key to unlocking the country's growth potential, former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday during the launch of his book, Made in India: 75 Years of Business & Enterprise.

India's exports are the key to unlocking the country's growth potential, according to former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Friday, May 12. S peaking during the launch of his book, Made in India: 75 Years of Business & Enterprise, Kant stated that India had experienced growth rates of 8-9 percent for four to five years but had not seen sustained growth for decades like other countries.

Live Tv

Loading...

He emphasised that every time India had experienced growth, it had been due to the growth of exports. Kant believes that to achieve growth, India needs companies that can penetrate global markets and achieve size and scale of manufacturing.