India’s E-commerce losing momentum In the post-pandemic era, but the cart is going steady: Redseer 

Despite losing momentum, e-tail is at 2.5x of pre-COVID levels, with a better performance than overall retail consumption, which has been tepid in the recent quarters due to inflation concerns, a report found.

The e-tail market in India has been slowing down since the pandemic, growing at 22 percent to reach a market size of $60 billion in FY23, as per a Redseer report.

Live Tv

Loading...

Despite losing momentum, e-tail is at 2.5x of pre-COVID levels, with a better performance than overall retail consumption, which has been tepid in the recent quarters due to inflation concerns.

While consumption is seeing a broader slowdown, India’s e-commerce story is maturing, with more customers shopping online more frequently across a range of categories.