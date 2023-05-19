English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsIndia’s E commerce losing momentum In the post pandemic era, but the cart is going steady: Redseer 

India’s E-commerce losing momentum In the post-pandemic era, but the cart is going steady: Redseer 

India’s E-commerce losing momentum In the post-pandemic era, but the cart is going steady: Redseer 
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Akhil V  May 19, 2023 1:36:04 PM IST (Published)

Despite losing momentum, e-tail is at 2.5x of pre-COVID levels, with a better performance than overall retail consumption, which has been tepid in the recent quarters due to inflation concerns, a report found.

The e-tail market in India has been slowing down since the pandemic, growing at 22 percent to reach a market size of $60 billion in FY23, as per a Redseer report.

Live Tv

Loading...

Despite losing momentum, e-tail is at 2.5x of pre-COVID levels, with a better performance than overall retail consumption, which has been tepid in the recent quarters due to inflation concerns.
While consumption is seeing a broader slowdown, India’s e-commerce story is maturing, with more customers shopping online more frequently across a range of categories.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X