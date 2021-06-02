India's diamond exports may grow 20% to over $20 billion this fiscal, says report Updated : June 02, 2021 17:30:07 IST Increased consumer confidence in China and US, where pandemic seems to be under control, seen driving sales Demand to be bolstered by improving economic growth and declining unemployment Pandemic has also improved management of rough diamond inventory Published : June 02, 2021 05:30 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply