Top News of Oct 28: India's biggest IPOs of all time; Maruti Suzuki hit by semiconductor woes and more

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

IRCTC to share 50% of convenience fee with govt

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday informed the stock exchanges that it will share half of the revenues earned from convenience fees with the government. Continue Reading

GST collections for October to trend above Rs 1 lakh crore

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collections are expected to trend above Rs 1 lakh crore for the fourth month in a row, sources told CNBC-TV18 adding that collections are likely to be between Rs 1.15-1.20 lakh crore. Read more

Indias's crude imports hit 5-month high

India's crude oil imports for September hit a five-month high, government data showed as economic activity picked up, leading to higher fuel demand. Read more

MARKETS

Sensex's worst performance in 6 months, slips off-Mt 60,000

Sensex lost 1,159 points and slipped off Mount 60,000 in what was the worst show in six months for the benchmark. Nifty also closed below 17,900 ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives. This across the board sell-off was led by deep losses in the financial and IT sectors. Read more

Morgan Stanley downgrades India

Another international brokerage firm has downgraded Indian equities. Morgan Stanley, citing expensive valuations said it has downgraded Indian equities to equal-weight from overweight. Read more

Maruti Suzuki uncertain due to semiconductor shortage

Shashank Srivastava, executive director of sales at Maruti Suzuki said though things are progressing upwards, there is still uncertainty about when things will normalise. He added the second half of the year looks uncertain due to the semiconductor shortage. Read more

INDIA

Govt extends nationwide containment measures till Nov 30

The Centre on Thursday extended the nationwide COVID-19 containment measures till November 30 as there has been localised spread of the virus in a few states and the disease continues to be a public health challenge in the country . Continue Reading

Aryan Khan gets bail in Mumbai cruise drugs case

Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, in Mumbai cruise drugs case. Continue Reading

Who is Justice RV Raveendran, retired judge to head Pegasus probe?

The Supreme Court of India has appointed retired top court judge Justice R.V. Raveendran to supervise a three-member committee that will examine the allegations of unauthorised surveillance using Israeli spyware Pegasus. Continue Reading

INTERNATIONAL

US issues first passport with 'X' gender marker; why it’s significant

The US government has issued its first passport with an X gender designation, a significant step that recognises non-binary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people as a third gender in official documents. Read more

US consumer watchdog lays out ambitious agenda on Big Tech

Chief consumer finance watchdog Rohit Chopra told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday his agency will investigate Big Tech's impact on the flow of money in the economy as leading technology firms use real-time consumer payments systems that collect huge amounts of personal data. Read more

Energy crisis could lead to social unrest, worsen inflation

The current energy scarcities are so severe they could lead to social unrest across the world, Stephen Schwarzman, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of the investment firm Blackstone, said. Read more

YOU & I

