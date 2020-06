Chinese telecom companies may not lose all that much if Indian firms were to reduce working for them, but it will be India that may have to compromise on quality, this is what Cellular Operators Authority of India (COAI) Director General Rajan Mathews believes. He is of the view that geo political differences must be kept separate from commercial decisions.

"Huawei is a $122 billion company. They get 52 percent of their revenues from China, 11 percent is from APAC. India would be lucky to contribute 1 or 2 percent of the revenue base;" said Mathews and added, "In an average year, operators have capital expenditure of between $2 and $3 billion and companies like ZTE, Huawei get 20 percent of that."

Indian operators' 4G infrastructure is well in place, in fact Mathews said that most investments have already peaked out. So, the impact on 4G infrastructure or investments is going to be limited if Chinese players were to see restrictions. The big impact is going to be during the launch of 5G. "In the 4G world, investments have already been made. 5G is where Huawei and ZTE have dominance. India will lose out on the 5G quality that comes from Chinese network infrastructure players if we restrict them. Immediately, no one is asking to pull out existing infrastructure, the big pain point is going to be when 5G is rolled out," he said.

"If the prime minister's vision of reaching $5 trillion in revenues is to be made, it is critical that India has superior network infrastructure and quality. Banning or restricting some of the flagship companies can have a detrimental impact on the technological infrastructure and quality. We have to play our cards to the benefit of the Indian economy and consumers. Let's not get caught in these global discords. 5G is going to be a critical tool in the government’s $5 trillion vision," he stressed.