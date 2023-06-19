The joint venture (JV) between the CJSC Transmashholding (TMH) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is yet to sign a contract with the Ministry of Railways to manufacture the trainsets (locomotive and carriages coupled together), valued at around Rs 36,000 crore, told multiple sources.

The Indian Railways may be forced to reissue its tender for the manufacture and maintenance of 120 Vande Bharat sleeper trains as talks between Russia’s CJSC Transmashholding (TMH) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) — the consortium that won the contract — have broken down.

The joint venture (JV) between the Russian transportation giant and RVNL is yet to sign a contract with the Ministry of Railways to manufacture the trainsets (locomotive and carriages coupled together), valued at around Rs 36,000 crore, multiple sources told Moneycontrol. The value includes the cost of maintenance for 35 years.