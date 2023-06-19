5 Min(s) Read
The joint venture (JV) between the CJSC Transmashholding (TMH) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is yet to sign a contract with the Ministry of Railways to manufacture the trainsets (locomotive and carriages coupled together), valued at around Rs 36,000 crore, told multiple sources.
The Indian Railways may be forced to reissue its tender for the manufacture and maintenance of 120 Vande Bharat sleeper trains as talks between Russia’s CJSC Transmashholding (TMH) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) — the consortium that won the contract — have broken down.
The joint venture (JV) between the Russian transportation giant and RVNL is yet to sign a contract with the Ministry of Railways to manufacture the trainsets (locomotive and carriages coupled together), valued at around Rs 36,000 crore, multiple sources told Moneycontrol. The value includes the cost of maintenance for 35 years.
"Railway Board officials met officials from RVNL and TMH earlier this month to discuss the situation. Since then talks between all parties have broken down," a senior government official aware of the situation said.