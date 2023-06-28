Indian private sector awaits Germany's view on concerns over global hydrogen purchase tender

Secretary at the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), Bhupinder Singh Bhalla told CNBC-TV18 that the German government is yet to come out with a final view on the concerns of the Indian private sector communicated via the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian Embassy in Germany has conveyed the concerns of Indian private sector to the German government over the global Hydrogen purchase tender. Secretary at the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), Bhupinder Singh Bhalla told CNBC-TV18 that the German government is yet to come out with a final view on the concerns of the Indian private sector communicated via the Ministry of External Affairs

He said that export continues to remain as India's focus on Green Hydrogen, adding that the government is looking at several issues pertaining to specific bid requirements by countries or proposals which have been pointed out by the companies working in the sector.

On May 2, 2022, India and Germany had signed a joint declaration of Intent on the Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force for trade of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives, while India had invited the German industry to invest in developing a renewable energy ecosystem.

Stating the need to come up with global standards for Hydrogen, the Secretary expressed hope that the upcoming international conference on Green Hydrogen from 5-7 July in Delhi will witness discussions on the issue, apart from aspects of production, utilisation and transport from the point of view of exports.

Having received feedback on the definition of Green Hydrogen in India on which the ministry is separately working on, he said that the definition will clarify what qualifies as "Green" Hydrogen.

Having started its work on Hydrogen hubs and port upgradation, MNRE is looking to finalise the actual contours in the next few months.

MNRE has requested the Ministry of Shipping and Waterways to identify ports which can be bolstered for Green Hydrogen and Ammonia export, and is also in talks with states to find out which other initiatives can be supported under the Green Hydrogen Mission.