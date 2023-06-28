CNBC TV18
Indian private sector awaits Germany's view on concerns over global hydrogen purchase tender

Indian private sector awaits Germany's view on concerns over global hydrogen purchase tender

Indian private sector awaits Germany's view on concerns over global hydrogen purchase tender
By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jun 28, 2023 4:21:13 PM IST (Published)

Secretary at the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), Bhupinder Singh Bhalla told CNBC-TV18 that the German government is yet to come out with a final view on the concerns of the Indian private sector communicated via the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian Embassy in Germany has conveyed the concerns of Indian private sector to the German government over the global Hydrogen purchase tender. Secretary at the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), Bhupinder Singh Bhalla told CNBC-TV18 that the German government is yet to come out with a final view on the concerns of the Indian private sector communicated via the Ministry of External Affairs.

He said that export continues to remain as India's focus on Green Hydrogen, adding that the government is looking at several issues pertaining to specific bid requirements by countries or proposals which have been pointed out by the companies working in the sector.
On May 2, 2022, India and Germany had signed a joint declaration of Intent on the Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force for trade of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives, while India had invited the German industry to invest in developing a renewable energy ecosystem.
X