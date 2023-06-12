Indian-origin CEOs rise above challenges: Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur on their global success

Kapur attributed the prevalence of Indian origin CEOs to the challenging environment in India, which teaches individuals to adapt quickly and overcome uncertainties and surprises.

Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, shed light on the growing trend of Indian origin CEOs not only in corporate America but also across the global business landscape. Kapur, himself of Indian origin, shared his insights on why this trend is gaining momentum and discussed both a funny and serious perspective on the matter.

Kapur lightheartedly acknowledged the significant presence of Indian professionals in the global landscape and humorously remarked, "We are 20 percent of the world's population, so if 20 percent of CEOs are from India, that should not be surprising, right?"

Delving deeper into the serious aspect, Kapur attributed the prevalence of Indian origin CEOs to the challenging environment in India, which teaches individuals to adapt quickly and overcome uncertainties and surprises.

Reflecting on his own upbringing, he mentioned that India was a country with shortages, lack of basic amenities like electricity and water, and limited infrastructure. However, he noted that the ability to navigate such difficulties on a daily basis prepared individuals from Indian origin to effectively handle complex organisations and manage teams.

"The fundamental challenging environment many of us go through, dealing with uncertainty and complexity, prepares us for managing complex organisations," Kapur stated.

He underscored that leading an organsation involved tackling difficult circumstances regularly and finding solutions, a skill honed by the experiences of individuals from Indian origin.

While acknowledging that the uncertainties in India may not be preferable, Kapur highlighted how the lessons learned in overcoming them equipped Indian professionals with a resilient mindset, making them well-suited for leadership roles in today's dynamic business landscape.

The rise of Indian origin CEOs is no longer limited to the technology sector alone but has extended its reach to various industries worldwide. Their ability to adapt quickly, navigate uncertainty, and provide effective solutions has positioned them as valuable assets to corporations globally.

