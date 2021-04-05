Indian gold lenders cut term, seek more collateral as protection against price fall: Report Updated : April 05, 2021 04:26 PM IST During the pandemic last year, many borrowers took loans against gold as they needed cash after the lockdown Gold posted its first quarterly drop in over two years amid rising expectations for the global economy Published : April 05, 2021 04:26 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply