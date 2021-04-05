Indian gold lenders cut term, seek more collateral as protection against price fall: Report

Those Indian companies, which are in the business of lending money to customers against gold, are cutting their tenures for the gold loan. They are also asking for more collateral to safeguard themselves amid plummeting prices of the yellow metal, reports Bloomberg.

The gold loans business had surged last year as small businesses tried to mitigate the effects of the lockdowns by mortgaging their valuable family assets such as jewellery.

The Kerala-based Muthoot Finance offers discounts on interest rates and other allurements to borrowers who chose to repay monthly or more frequently. The largest gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC) has seen lending surged by 25 percent over the period as the Indian firm holds 146 tons of gold, more than the official reserves of countries like Singapore and Sweden.

However, the rival Muthoottu Mini Financiers is primarily lending for 90 days now versus 270 earlier. This apart, most big shot NBFCs are disbursing amounts well below the regulatory limits, which was 75 percent of the gold's value for shadow lenders and 90 percent for traditional banks through March 31.

The Bloomberg report has quoted Muthoot Finance's MD George Muthoot Alexander as saying that people are emotional about their jewellery. The Muthoot Finance's MD further stated that a customer would never want to default despite the decrease in gold prices as they intend to get back their pledged ornaments.

Interestingly, the precious yellow metal posted its first quarterly drop in over two years due to the world economy's improving expectations and the loss of love for the exchange-traded funds. For instance, gold nosedived about 10 percent this year as investors trade their havens for assets that benefit from the economic recovery.

However, the primary concern is the surge in COVID-19 cases in India, which alter business recovery plans and force even the most diligent of lenders to default.

Commenting on this, the MD of Muthoottu Mini Financiers, Mathew Muthoottu, said that they are examining their portfolio daily to see if more steps were needed.