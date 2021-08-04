Indian firms plan to invest $27 billion to boost refining capacity by 2025

India state refiners are set to invest Rs 2 trillion (USD 26.96 billion) to boost oil refining capacity by 20 percent in Asia's third-largest economy by 2025, junior oil minister, Rameswar Teli, told lawmakers on Wednesday.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer has a refining capacity of about 249 million tonne a year, equivalent to about 5 million barrels per day (bpd). Refining capacity is expected to climb to 298 million tonne a year by 2025, Teli said in a written reply.

"The refining industry has been modernized and upgraded continuously with the indigenous and imported technologies for refining cost reduction and product upgrading”, he said.

The country's top refiner, Indian Oil Corporation, in its latest annual report said it would boost its annual oil refining capacity to 87.55 million tonne by 2024/25 from the current 70.05 million tonne to meet the growing demand for petroleum products.

India will be the main driver of rising demand for energy over the next two decades, accounting for 25percent of global growth, and is set to overtake the European Union as the world's third-biggest energy consumer by 2030, International Energy Agency said in a report earlier this year.

It is also nearly doubling its 3.2 million tonne a year petrochemical capacity by adding another 3.1 million tonne by 2024/25.