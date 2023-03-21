English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsIndian carriers need more pilots to fly wide body aircrafts, says aviation secretary
business | Mar 21, 2023 10:10 PM IST

Indian carriers need more pilots to fly wide body aircrafts, says aviation secretary

Profile image
By Madeeha Mujawar   | Daanish Anand   Mar 21, 2023 10:11 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates and Bilal Eksi, CEO of Turkish Airlines said that India needs to revisit the bilateral air service agreement with their countries and needs to allow more seats to these carriers.

Leaders from the aviation industry have gathered in Delhi for the three-day CAPA India Aviation Summit. The event showcases the industry's growing optimism about the future, with many airlines announcing expansion plans.

Recommended Articles

View All
Year of Millets — these three ideas can bring them back to dining tables

Year of Millets — these three ideas can bring them back to dining tables

Mar 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

One of the largest RFID tag maker is planning new factories in India

One of the largest RFID tag maker is planning new factories in India

Mar 21, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Mar 20, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

Mar 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal said Indian carriers need more pilots to fly the 777 or the wide body aircrafts. He added that the budget carriers in India need to add more wide body aircrafts in their fleet for India to become an international aviation hub.
“International hubs will require wide body aircrafts and as of now Air India and Vistara are the only two airlines which have wide body aircrafts. So we are encouraging the other carriers to go in for wide body. All the Middle East carriers have been asking for additional seats over the last several years but we have not been giving any additional seats to any Middle East carrier,” Bansal said.
Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates and Bilal Eksi, CEO of Turkish Airlines said that India needs to revisit the bilateral air service agreement with their countries and needs to allow more seats to these carriers.
“Indian remains reluctant to give more seats, it is not just for Emirates, it is for the Indian carriers as well because they are operating at very high seat factors on the Dubai-India market. So as long as you don’t give them extra seats, then it deprives them of upto a billion dollars a year of added income. However it is for the Indian government to decide, not us,” Clark said.
Eksi said, “It is time to get more destinations and more frequency. Every airline mentioned that their air service agreement is 5-6 years old. In fact, our air service agreement was last amended in 2009."
Also Read: Air India CEO says refurbishment of existing aircraft and restoration of grounded planes is slower than expected
Tata owned Air India is about to get its second home in London as from the end of this month, four Indian cities will now be directly connected to the London Gatwick Airport.
Jonathan Pollard, CCO of Gatwick Airport said, “There are four routes that we will be operating - Cochin, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Goa. We think they will be phenomenally popular and we have been really pleased to work with the Air India team.”
Also Read: India encouraging smaller carriers to induct wide-body planes to become an international hub
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Mar 21, 2023 10:10 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X