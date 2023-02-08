Indian Business Leaders Awards 2023: Meet this year's power-packed jury

The CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA), India’s most coveted award for business excellence turns 18 this year. The IBLA Jury meet was held on February 8, 2023. During the event, the business leaders held discussion on the theme, ‘India @2023: Resilience to Resurgence’ after the jury deliberations.

Jury Chairman: Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla

Billionaire industrialist and Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla heads one of the largest global conglomerates in India. He chairs the boards of all major group companies including Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Aditya Birla Capital.

The 55-year-old billionaire was named one of the nine recipients of the Padma Bhushan — India’s third highest civilian award — this year, for his contribution to the field of trade and industry.

According to Forbes India's Richest 100 list of 2022, Birla sits in the 9th spot with an estimated net worth of $15 billion.

Birla took over as the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group in 1995. and during his tenure, the the group's annual turnover has increased from $2 billion in 1995 to $45 billion in 2021. Today, the group is present in 36 countries across six continents with over 50 percent of its revenues coming from overseas operations.

Uday Kotak, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Uday Kotak is the executive vice-chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Kotak was ranked 12th in the Forbes' list of India's Richest in 2022. With an estimated valuation of $13.3 billion, Kotak Mahindra Bank is now among India's top four banks in the private sector, boosted by its 2014 acquisition of ING Bank's Indian operations.

India Today magazine ranked Kotak 8th in India's 50 most powerful people of 2017 list. In August 2019, he was reported to be one of the most highly paid CEOs of any Indian bank with a monthly salary of Rs 27 lakh.

Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO, India and South Asia Markets, Standard Chartered Bank

Zarin Daruwala became the first female CEO of Standard Chartered Bank in 2016. She began her career over 30 years ago with the ICICI Group where she spent 26 years of her career, starting out as a management trainee, eventually becoming President and Head of the Wholesale Banking business.

After she took over the role of Cluster CEO of India and South Asia Markets at Standard Chartered Bank, she has brought the company back from the brink of financial ruin. With an experience of over 30 years, she has worked across all areas of banking ranging from wholesale banking, agri-finance, corporate finance, corporate planning, investment banking and credit.

Daruwala was selected seven times as one of the Top 30 most powerful women in Indian business by Business Today. and features in the coveted 'BT Hall of Fame' for being a consistent performer. In 2020, she was named the 13th most powerful woman in business by Fortune India. Business World has listed her among the 50 Most Influential Women in India. Daruwala is also known for winning the President’s gold medal for coming in top in the India Company Secretary Exams.

She has served on the board of directors of key ICICI group companies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and ICICI Securities; and was also on the board of JSW Steel for almost eight years.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India

Chairman of the State Bank of India , Dinesh Kumar Khara assumed charge on October 7, 2020. Prior to this, he was the MD and CEO of SBI Funds Management Pvt. Limited (SBIMF).

Khara oversees the International Banking book, Corporate Banking book and Treasury operations of the Bank. Additionally, he supervises the businesses of Non-Banking subsidiaries of the Bank, engaged in diverse financial activities such as Asset Management, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Custodial Services, Primary Dealership, Investment Banking, Broking, Credit Cards, Pension Funds and Factoring services.

A Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers, Khara joined SBI in 1984 as a Probationary Officer. Since then he has held several key positions. He served as the MD (Global Banking & Subsidiaries), MD (Associates & Subsidiaries), MD & CEO (SBI Mutual Funds) and Chief General Manager – Bhopal Circle.

He was also posted in SBI, Chicago, for an overseas assignment. As Managing Director, he led the International Banking Group, Corporate Banking and Global Treasury Operations, as well as the non-banking subsidiaries of the Bank -- SBI Cards, SBIMF, SBI Life Insurance and SBI General Insurance, etc.

He executed the merger of five Subsidiary Banks of SBI and Bhartiya Mahila Bank with SBI. Additionally, he headed the Risk, IT and Compliance functions of the bank at various points.

Sanjeev Mehta, Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited

Chairman and Managing Director of India’s largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company Hindustan Unilever Limited, Mehta started his career in 1983 with Union Carbide.

Mehta was a part of the crisis management team that worked on the Bhopal Gas tragedy in 1984, and since then he is known to start most meetings by reviewing the safety agenda.

A chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Mehta became the CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever in October 2013, and in June 2018 was appointed as the chairman and MD. Under him, HUL has taken on and expanded several initiatives that have a far-reaching societal and environmental impact.

Mehta also heads Unilever's business in South Asia, as cluster president encompassing businesses in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. He is a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive, its global executive board.

Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Group

Anish Shah is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Mahindra Group. He joined Mahindra Group as president, special projects, in 2014 and has been the MD, CEO, Member of the Group Executive Board and Additional Director of Mahindra & Mahindra since.

He served as the President and CEO of GE Capital India from 2009-2014, where he led the transformation of the business, including a turnaround of its SBI Card joint venture. His career at GE spanned 14 years, during which he held several leadership positions at GE Capital’s US and global units.

Shah has worked closely with all of the Group’s businesses on key strategic initiatives, built capabilities such as digitization and data sciences, and enabled synergies across group companies.

TV Narendran, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Steel

Leading business executive TV Narendran is currently the global CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, one of the largest steel producers in the world. Before being appointed as MD of Tata Steel India and South East Asia on November 1, 2013, Narendran served as the Vice President, Safety and Flat Products Divisions, Tata Steel.

He is currently on the Boards of Tata Steel Limited, Tata Steel Europe, CEDEP, XLRI and World Steel Association. Narendran served as the President of Confederation of Indian Industry for the year 2021-22.

A mechanical engineer from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy, and MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Narendran has over 32 years of experience in the Mining and Metals industry.

Prabha Narsimhan, Managing Director & CEO

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, a leading subsidiary of the Colgate-Palmolive Company, Prabha Narsimhan has nearly 25 years of rich and varied experience in Customer Development, Consumer Marketing and Innovation across geographies and multiple categories, including Home Care, Foods, Personal & Skin Care.

She took over as the MD & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive in September 2022, after the former CEO Ram Raghavan took over a role at the parent company.

Narasimhan joined HUL in January 2006 as a regional marketing manager before becoming a regional brand director for the company’s Lipton & Brooke Bond brands the next year, as per her LinkedIn profile.

An Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore alumni, she rose through the ranks in HUL in over 15 years to become executive director for homecare and vice-president, homecare, for Unilever, South Asia. Before HUL, she had a brief stint at Madura Garments as general manager, strategy.

V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director & CEO, IDFC First Bank

V Vaidyanathan is the first Managing Director and CEO of IDFC First Bank, after he agreed to merge Capital First with IDFC Bank in December 2018 in order to secure a commercial banking license.

With an experience of over two decades in financial services in India, Vaidyanathan was heading ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and served on the Board of ICICI Bank before joining IDFC Bank as MD & CEO. He was also the Chairman of ICICI Home Finance Co Ltd, and served on the Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, CIBIL - India's first Credit Bureau, and SMERA- SIDBI's Credit Rating Agency.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India

Adar Poonawalla is the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, founded in 1966. He took over as the CEO in 2011 and since then has continued to lead the expansion of SII, developing affordable vaccines for global outbreaks – most currently the COVID-19 vaccine – and for preventable diseases, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

SII has produced and distributed over 280 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to 70 countries (as of June 2021) and is continuing to increase production month-on-month. Many new vaccines such as Rotavirus and Pneumococcal have been produced in his tenure.

Besides, he is the founder of Poonawalla Fincorp, a fast-growing digital non-banking financial company, established in 2019 and headquartered in Pune. Adar is a former board member of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance focused on helping vaccinate the world’s children against deadly and debilitating infectious diseases.

Adar has been recognised with a number of accolades over the years, most recently Fortune’s Greatest Leaders (2021), Economic Times Entrepreneur of the Year (2021), Hurun National Icon of Philanthropy (2019), Indian of the Year – CSR Category (2020), Forbes India Leadership Awards GenNext Entrepreneur (2018) and CNBC Asia’s Corporate Social Responsibility (2018).

Rajeev Memani, Chairman & Regional Managing Partner, EY India

Rajiv Memani is the Chairman and Regional Managing Partner of EY India. He is also a member of EY’s Global Executive Board and Chairman of EY’s Global Emerging Markets Committee.

Rajiv is currently affiliated with prominent business and industry associations. He is a member of the National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in addition to being the Chairman of its National Committee on Tax. He is also a past president of the India Chapter of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

In 2013, Rajiv was appointed on the Global Executive Board of EY as the Chairman of the Global Emerging Markets Committee, in addition to his role as the Chairman and Regional Managing Partner, EY India. In his role as the Chairman of Global Emerging Markets committee, Rajiv's responsibilities include connecting emerging markets with developed markets as well as recommending investment plans for these markets.