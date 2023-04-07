English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsIndian Bank slapped with Rs 55 lakh penalty by RBI for KYC non compliance

Indian Bank slapped with Rs 55 lakh penalty by RBI for KYC non-compliance

Indian Bank slapped with Rs 55 lakh penalty by RBI for KYC non-compliance
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 7, 2023 4:29:05 PM IST (Published)

The RBI has imposed a significant monetary penalty of Rs 55 lakh on Indian Bank for non-compliance with the 'Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Directions, 2016.

Indian Bank has been slapped with a hefty monetary penalty of Rs 55 lakh by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 6, 2023, for failing to comply with the ‘Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Directions, 2016’.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Apr 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

World Health Day: These are some strategies to protect your health and also your wallet

World Health Day: These are some strategies to protect your health and also your wallet

Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals

World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals

Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


"The penalty has been imposed by the RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with sections 46 (4) (i) and 51 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949," RBI said in a statement.
The RBI's action is based on the regulatory compliance deficiencies observed during the scrutiny of the bank, which was carried out by the apex bank in July 2020, following a high-value fraud reported by the bank.
Upon examining the scrutiny report and all related correspondence, the RBI discovered that the bank had failed to undertake customer due diligence measures while opening an account in the name of a sole proprietary firm, thus violating the aforesaid directions.
Following this, the RBI issued a notice to the bank, advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the said directions.
After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing, and additional submissions made by it, the RBI concluded that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty on the bank.
Also read: Consumer confidence on recovery track from historic low in mid -2021: RBI report
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Indian BankKYCReserve Bank of India (RBI)

Previous Article

Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Next Article

JMTD Funding announces custom financing solutions for businesses of all sizes

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X