Indian Bank slapped with Rs 55 lakh penalty by RBI for KYC non-compliance

Indian Bank has been slapped with a hefty monetary penalty of Rs 55 lakh by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 6, 2023, for failing to comply with the ‘Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Directions, 2016’.

"The penalty has been imposed by the RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with sections 46 (4) (i) and 51 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949," RBI said in a statement.

The RBI's action is based on the regulatory compliance deficiencies observed during the scrutiny of the bank, which was carried out by the apex bank in July 2020, following a high-value fraud reported by the bank.

Upon examining the scrutiny report and all related correspondence, the RBI discovered that the bank had failed to undertake customer due diligence measures while opening an account in the name of a sole proprietary firm, thus violating the aforesaid directions.

Following this, the RBI issued a notice to the bank, advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the said directions.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing, and additional submissions made by it, the RBI concluded that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty on the bank.