Indian farmers welcome ban on cheap imported apples, claims to get better prices now
By Santia Gora  May 16, 2023 6:59:12 PM IST (Updated)

India produces 2.45 million tons of apples every year. Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand are the major apple producing states with over nine lakh apple growers. But the last few years have been difficult for these farmers.

On May 8, the Indian government issued a notification and banned the import of apples costing less than Rs 50 per kg. This cost includes the cost of the fruit, insurance and freight import cost. This decision will keep cheaper imported apples out of the Indian market.

This decision has brought cheers to the Indian apple growing community. Apple farmers say this ban will make it possible for them to compete with cheaper imported apples and they will be able to fetch better prices for their produce.
