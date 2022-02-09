India vs West Indies: Here’s how Paytm users can get Rs 100 cashback on UPI transfers on match days

Paytm users can win cashback and rewards by making UPI money transfers while watching Paytm India versus West Indies cricket ODI and T20 matches between February 6 and 20.

On match days, Paytm has ‘4 ka 100 cashback offer’ for new users, where they get assured cashback of Rs 100 by transferring Rs 4 through the Paytm UPI. The offer is available on all money transfers of Rs 4 by new users.

“This upcoming cricket season, we want to celebrate the sport with our users with a special offer to give Rs 100 in cashback," Mint quoted Paytm Vice President Narendra Yadav, as saying.

Users can also participate in the referral programme and win additional cashback. Under this offer, the user can earn up to Rs 100 cashback by inviting friends and family to use Paytm service. Those referred can also earn up to Rs 100 cashback from this offer.

Paytm had roped in Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Harbhajan Singh and West Indies player Chris Gayle to promote the offer through an online campaign.

On February 6, when the first match between the two teams was played, Chahal had transferred Rs 4 to Harbhajan. The former India off-spinner had tweeted, "4 rupya Paytm kyun kiya @yuzi_chahal (Why did you Paytm me Rs 4?)”, tagging Chahal.

Chahal replied to Bhajji’s tweet, "Paaji new offer hai Paytm par."

Soon, West Indies legend Chris Gayle also tweeted, asking the leg-spinner, "How can I get it bro?"

Harbhajan’s tweet triggered a memefest on the social media platform, with former crickets like Wasim Jaffer also commenting on it.

Jaffer posted a picture of Chahal from the 2019 World Cup match against Sri Lanka where he is seen relaxing near the boundary line. The post read “Yuzi after getting Rs 100 cashback.”