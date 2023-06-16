Cooperation with US all set to integrate India into global defence supply chain, says Ambassador to US

Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu’s statement comes in the backdrop of reports about India and US signing a multi-billion dollar deal between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for co-production of jet engines for upcoming Tejas Mark 2 fighters.

India and the US have gone much beyond a buyer-seller relationship in the defence sector and India is now getting integrated into the global defence manufacturing supply chain, said India’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Taranjit Sandhu. Sandhu spoke exclusively to CNBC-TV18 ahead of the upcoming state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US.

Sandhu’s statement comes in the backdrop of reports about India and US signing a multi-billion dollar deal between General Electric (GE) and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for co production of jet engines.

PM Modi will be in the United States from 21st to 23rd of June, a three-day visit which would entail International Yoga Day events at UN Headquarters in New York, a ceremonial welcome at the White House, bilateral and delegation level talks, a state dinner and an address to the Indian diaspora in Washington DC. “PM Modi and President Biden will spend a number of hours and an unprecedented amount of time together”, said Sandhu.

Speaking about the Indo-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), Sandhu said that since the launch last year, NSA’s Jake Sullivan and Ajit Doval have steered the initiative at a rapid pace.

“India and the US are collaborating on technology for the future. The tech handshake between India and the US is powered by trust and confidence. Both countries are working on new and emerging technology, R&D, AI, telecom, quantum computing and semiconductors. Semiconductors will be an important deliverable during this visit”, he said.

Sandhu explained that India US collaboration on research in semiconductors and skilling the Indian manpower will be an important aspect of the visit.

“India's industrial ecosystem is today much better equipped to be linked with US industry. High level meetings between US and India will pave the way for closer linking of supply chains on traditional industries and new critical and emerging technologies. Both sides have been working on simplifying regulatory frameworks and align standards”, said a source requesting anonymity.

Sources also told CNBC-TV18 that greenfield investments in India in the semiconductor sector are being considered by global chip manufacturers and could be announced soon.

PM Modi and President Biden have interacted 20 times in the last two years. The Indian Ambassador said that the upcoming state visit will be rich in ceremonies and substantive outcomes.

“PM Modi will receive the highest honour as this is a state visit. PM Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House. A number of Indian Americans will be present at the White House. During the state dinner, the cream of the United States will be in attendance”, he said.

During the visit, India US delegations will spend a lot of time discussing healthcare, skilling, education, defence and strategic relations.​