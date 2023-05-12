English
India to develop carbon credit trading scheme, develop Indian Carbon Market (ICM) to decarbonise economy
By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 12, 2023 11:32:47 PM IST (Published)

Even as an Indian Carbon Market (ICM) is being developed to decarbonize the economy and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are being priced through trading of carbon credit certificates, the CCTS will aim at enhancing India's energy transition efforts by covering potential energy sectors.

The Union Ministry for Power is going to develop a Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) for decarbonisation in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Even as an Indian Carbon Market (ICM) is being developed to decarbonize the economy and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are being priced through trading of carbon credit certificates, the CCTS will aim at enhancing India's energy transition efforts by covering potential energy sectors.
GHG emissions intensity benchmarks and targets are also slated to be developed to align with India's emissions trajectory as per climate goals. The trading of carbon credits will take place based on performance against these sectoral trajectories, whereas a voluntary mechanism will be developed to encourage GHG reduction from non-obligated sectors.
