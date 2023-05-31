India to consider new semiconductor applications to attract global chip makers

The Indian government's strategy now is to encourage mature nodes of more than 40 nanometer chips. For this, the current and new players may apply afresh in various nodes that they have technology for, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted on Wednesday that India will start accepting and considering new applications for fabrication plants from new and existing applicants under the India Semiconductor Mission.

The first window for more expensive 28-nanometer fabrication plants was kept open for 45 days only in January 2022 and received three applications that were evaluated by India Semiconductor Mission and its Advisory group.

The government's strategy now is to encourage mature nodes of more than 40 nanometers, Chandrasekhar said. For this, the current and new players may apply afresh in various nodes where they have the technology. There is an expectation that some of the current applicants will reapply and new fresh investors shall also apply.

The government seeks to attract more big-ticket investments under a $10 billion incentive plan for chip and display production, aiming to make India a key player in the global supply chain. The government had earlier said that it will provide financial support for new semiconductor facilities to cover 50 percent of project costs and shall remove a ceiling for maximum permitted investment for display manufacturing.

Last year, Anil Aggarwal announced Vedanta's ambitious plans to build 28 nanometer chips in India in a partnership with Hon Hai, widely known as Foxconn. This will build India’s “own Silicon Valley”, Anil Aggarwal said. According to reports, the project is yet to find a technology partner or license manufacturing-grade technology. At least one of those steps is needed for the venture to get government assistance.

Vedanta and Hon Hai, the assembler of a bulk of the world’s iPhones, have no previous significant experience in chipmaking. Their difficulty in finding production-ready technology underscores challenges in setting up new semiconductor plants, massive complexes that cost billions to build and require very specialized expertise to run.

Vedanta was awaiting the outcome of its application from the government. Vedanta has previously said its partner Hon Hai had secured “production-grade, high-volume” 40-nanometer technology and “development-grade” technology for relatively more sophisticated 28nm chips. That is likely not enough for the government to award the funding, as the venture had applied to actually produce 28-nanometer chips. There is a likelihood that the venture may not receive any funding from the Indian government.

While Vedanta and Hon Hai can apply again for incentives to the government, a rejection would mean delays for Agarwal’s ambition to establish India’s first major chipmaking operation.