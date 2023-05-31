English
    India to consider new semiconductor applications to attract global chip makers
    The Indian government's strategy now is to encourage mature nodes of more than 40 nanometer chips. For this, the current and new players may apply afresh in various nodes that they have technology for, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.

    Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted on Wednesday that India will start accepting and considering new applications for fabrication plants from new and existing applicants under the India Semiconductor Mission.

    The first window for more expensive 28-nanometer fabrication plants was kept open for 45 days only in January 2022 and received three applications that were evaluated by India Semiconductor Mission and its Advisory group.
    The government's strategy now is to encourage mature nodes of more than 40 nanometers, Chandrasekhar said. For this, the current and new players may apply afresh in various nodes where they have the technology. There is an expectation that some of the current applicants will reapply and new fresh investors shall also apply.
