Your favourite morning brew may have got a tad more expensive as tea makers such as Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer Products and Wagh Bakri have hiked prices in the range of 10-15 percent.

The price hikes have been implemented in a staggered two-phase manner, said sources.

The first set of price hikes hit the market in the months of April and May and the second set of price hikes were implemented in the months of June end- July start.

The price hikes come at a time when the industry is facing several production and operational challenges. "Tea gardens open in mid-March and that was when the lockdown was announced. Further, we saw incessant rain in June, which has affected the quality of the crop," said a tea trader.

Labour shortage at tea gardens and factories and intermittent lockdowns have also affected production for companies. Because of some of these factors, weekly auction prices have jumped to a record of Rs 232.60 per kg, up 57 percent from a year ago.

FMCG companies have had no choice but to pass on price hikes to consumers owing to procurement and supply constraints. HUL and Wagh Bakri tea have hiked prices in the range of 10-15 percent across brands and stock-keeping units (SKUs).

HUL said that it does "selective and judicious price changes across its portfolio in the normal course of its business."

Wagh Bakri Tea confirmed that it has taken a 5 percent price hike across brands and SKUs for the months of May, June and July.

Trade sources say that Tata Consumer Products, which manufactures Tata Tea Gold, has hiked prices by Rs 20- 40 per kg across its brand and SKUs. The company, however, did not respond to the CNBC-TV18 query.

With uncertainty about production and the lockdown, tea makers are expecting to take another round of price hikes soon.