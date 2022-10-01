    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India slashes base import price of palm oil, gold

    India slashes base import price of palm oil, gold

    India slashes base import price of palm oil, gold
    The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

    India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, crude soya oil and gold, the government said in a statement late on Friday, as prices corrected in the world market.

    India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.

