This is the season to celebrate authors, books, and ideas as literature festivals play out across the country. Mumbai, Indore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Dehradun, almost every city hosts its festival today.
The question arises how indicative is the turnout and buzz of how much we are reading or if we are a country of readers. So, to check the pulse of publishing, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sanjoy Roy, MD of Teamwork Arts Private Limited and Co-Founder of JLF; Ananth Padmanabhan, CEO of HarperCollins Publishers India and author Amish Tripathi.
According to Padmanabhan, India has seen consistent growth in book sales. He added that online bookstores increased the readership by at least 20 percent during COVID times.
“At this moment there are at least about 100 authors in various festivals. COVID and being at home meant that people got into the habit of ordering books online and got the convenience of getting them delivered. So online bookstores increased the readership by at least 20 percent. So now between 60 and 65 million people buy books. India has seen consistent growth in book sales, especially in a country that speaks English as a second language and with reluctant readers,” Padmanabhan said.
