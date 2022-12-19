English
India plans to start EV battery testing centres in Mumbai and Kolkata in FY24

DPIIT's Additional Secretary Anil Agrawal said exclusively to CNBC TV18 that the union government is aiming to implement 50 to 60 quality control measures in 2023

Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary of Consumer Affairs said that the union government is planning to start EV battery testing centres in Mumbai and Kolkata in the next fiscal year. The government is getting serious not just about EV battery testing but also to bring quality consciousness. The average testing time for EVs is 30 days for now. 

Government is also set to launch the National Testing House (NTH) app to bring quality consciousness, verify claims made by consumers, and conduct tests as per mandated standards. As per Khare, public procurement of bulk buys need to have quality assurance and the government hopes to achieve through this app. She also pitched for continued support is needed for third party, industry partners, and new satellite centres to be established.
Khare said that new machines will be brought in for modernisation to replace multiple manuals to ensure faster quality checks, and lower cost. In addition to this, PM Gati Shakti portal is being used to aid the industry by establishing testing infrastructure.
Also Read:EV SUV options set to accelerate as faster breakeven to help negate initial cost difference
Additionally, DPIIT's Additional Secretary Anil Agrawal said exclusively to CNBC TV18 that the union government is aiming to implement 50 to 60 quality control measures in 2023. He added that the government is looking at a robust market surveillance system to curb counterfeit goods in the market.
He also said that Quality Control Orders (QCOs) are aimed at areas where India has enough domestic capacity or unnecessary imports. "There shouldn't be any disparity between domestic products and those meant for export," he said.
Agarwal stressed on the need to have a quality-focused mindset to be part of the global value chain. Government sources said that it is not targeting any particular country with quality control measures aimed for the next year. The industries to be impacted through these measures are consumer, rubber, cement and engineering goods.
Also Read:Government supersedes Atlas Cycles board, appoints 6 new directors
