Indian government may sell shares in companies under rail, mines and fertiliser ministries

By Moneycontrol News

The government is weighing a minority stake sale in about five public sector undertakings (PSUs) through offer-for-sale (OFS) . The five PSUs under consideration fall under the ministries for railways, mines and fertilisers, a senior government official said. Live TV Loading...

“Market conditions are good for OFS. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management ( DIPAM ) is planning OFS in two railway PSUs, likely RITES and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). OFS in a mines ministry PSU is also in the plan,” the official confirmed to Moneycontrol. The two fertiliser PSUs on the government radar for OFS this fiscal are Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF) and National Fertilizers Limited (NFL). "The offers will be spaced out properly," he said.