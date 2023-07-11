Indian government may sell shares in companies under rail, mines and fertiliser ministries

2 Min Read
DIPAM is planning OFS in RITES and RVNL, while OFS in a mines ministry PSU is also in the plan. The two fertiliser PSUs to be divested this fiscal are RCF and NFL
The government is weighing a minority stake sale in about five public sector undertakings (PSUs) through offer-for-sale (OFS). The five PSUs under consideration fall under the ministries for railways, mines and fertilisers, a senior government official said.
“Market conditions are good for OFS. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is planning OFS in two railway PSUs, likely RITES and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). OFS in a mines ministry PSU is also in the plan,” the official confirmed to Moneycontrol.
The two fertiliser PSUs on the government radar for OFS this fiscal are Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF) and National Fertilizers Limited (NFL). "The offers will be spaced out properly," he said.