India mulls separate scheme to substitute raw material import by footwear industry

By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 16, 2023 8:38:45 PM IST (Published)

DPIIT's Additional Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur told CNBC TV18 that the aim is to enhance local capabilities to manufacture non-leather footwear, which is 75 percent of India's total footwear market.

The Union Government is ready to create a separate scheme to support the local ecosystem for manufacturing to substitute imports of raw material by the footwear industry.

Terming the import of major components for footwear manufacturing primarily from one nation as a cause of concern due to strategic reasons, DPIIT's Additional Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur told CNBC TV18 that the aim is to enhance local capabilities to manufacture non-leather footwear, which is 75 percent of India's total footwear market.
With yearly exports worth $5.5 billion & imports worth $1.5 billion, he described India's trade balance in footwear as not a major cause of concern as he pointed out that out of the scheme for leather footwear worth Rs. 1700 crores from FY 21 to 26, Rs. 1600 crores are already in place at the online portal.
X