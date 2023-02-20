India mandates coal-based power plants to operate, sell to power exchanges

The move comes as India is expected to face a peak demand of 229 GW in April 2023. The government has fixed the variable cost to be determined by a committee.

The government of India has mandated that imported coal-based power plants must operate and sell to power exchanges. This comes after a request by several states to ensure adequate power supply. The Power Ministry has invoked Section 11 of the Electricity Act, like last year, to meet the expected rise in power demand.

The decision will ensure that the electricity market remains stable and accessible to all.

Last week, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) approved a new market segment for expensive power on exchanges. The move is expected to bring more flexibility to the market and ensure that expensive power is available when needed.

The government's decision is expected to have a positive impact on the power sector in India. The decision to mandate imported coal-based power plants to operate and sell to power exchanges will ensure that there is enough electricity to meet the increasing demand.

The move is also expected to help the government reduce the cost of electricity, which has been a major concern for consumers in the country. The government has been working to reduce the cost of electricity by promoting renewable energy sources and by increasing the efficiency of existing power plants.

The government's continued efforts to promote renewable energy and increase the efficiency of power plants will also be critical in meeting the country's growing demand for electricity.

