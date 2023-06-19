India a key player in US trade with $150 billion tech partnership: Cognizant CEO

Ravi Kumar, CEO of Cognizant, told CNBC-TV18 that India and the US have been witnessing a remarkable inflection point in their bilateral trade and collaboration. Notably, the trade partnership in manufacturing goods and commodities has surged to an impressive $150 billion, positioning India as a significant eighth or ninth partner for the US.

In an exclusive roundtable discussion, held at the Congress headquarters in New York, top industry leaders and visionaries from India and the United States convened to discuss the remarkable strides being made in the burgeoning tech partnership between the two nations. With technology at the forefront, the dialogue highlighted groundbreaking initiatives, transformative advancements, and the immense potential for economic growth that lies ahead.

Ravi Kumar, CEO of Cognizant, told CNBC-TV18 that India and the US have been witnessing a remarkable inflection point in their bilateral trade and collaboration.

Notably, the trade partnership in manufacturing goods and commodities has surged to an impressive $150 billion, positioning India as a significant eighth or ninth partner for the US.

"If you look at the trade partnership between the two countries on manufacturing goods and commodities, it's roughly around $150 billion and India is actually the eighth or the ninth partner for the US," he said.

Moreover, the United States has emerged as the leading partner for tech services, BPO services, and overall services, with India exporting approximately $350 billion worth of services, Ravi added.

Over 55 percent of this export value originates from the US, solidifying the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

The discussion shed light on the evolving landscape of technology-driven collaboration, highlighting three pivotal areas of opportunity.

The first centers around the establishment of global capability centers in India, representing a paradigm shift in the technology ecosystem. Already, hundreds of centers have been established by US corporations in India, and an additional 300 are set to emerge within the next three years. This trend not only fosters diversity in the technology sector but also fuels economic growth and innovation, creating a win-win situation for both countries.

The second area of focus emphasised the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into technology services and operational landscapes of enterprises. As India positions itself as the "office of the world" for the next decade, the collaboration between humans and robots will pave the way for unparalleled productivity and efficiency, he said.

Experts predict that India is poised to become the global capital of robotics, harnessing the potential of AI to amplify human capabilities and drive groundbreaking technological advancements, he noted.

The third aspect highlighted the rise of new-age software companies in India. With a current count of approximately 20 unicorns, this number is expected to skyrocket to an astonishing 100 in the coming years. These companies primarily cater to small and medium-sized US businesses, which make up a staggering 30 million enterprises.

This presents a significant opportunity for Indian software companies to tap into the vast US market, fostering economic growth and creating a robust ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship, he informed.

Watch video for full interview