India introduces 115 new quality control orders covering 493 products to increase exports

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that a total of 115 Quality Control Orders (QCOs) covering 493 products have been notified for compulsory BIS certification by the Union Government.

The centre hopes that through the issuance of QCOs, the notified products shall conform to the requirements of the relevant Indian Standard and the manufacturers of these products have to compulsorily obtain certification from BIS.

"Till May 2014, only 14 TR/QCOs covering 106 products were notified for compulsory BIS certification and implementation of Indian Standards. After May 2014, a further 101 QCOs covering 387 products have been notified," he said.

As per the press release, more products have been identified for notifying them under QCOs and mandating compulsory certification of BIS based on the discussion between concerned Ministries, Departments and BIS.

Ministry wise proposed QCOs are as follows:

Goyal also added that the government is looking for new areas such as drone industry to implement standard controls. As per the government, compliance with this standard will ensure the drone is compatible with agrochemicals.

"This standard would ensures the design and maintenance requirements such as requirements of Control & Stability, Propulsion system, Flight control system, Geo-fencing, the performance of various subsystems such as Control Systems, Mission Profile, Software under various environmental conditions of temperature, pressure, humidity, rain, vibration."

“Artificial Intelligence is also being used on whichever sectors in which you need to focus more. For example, when we arrived, we did a big outreach on the helmets that are used by soldiers. And we found so many manufacturers work providing sub-quality helmets. Similarly, we did on pressure cookers. We did a similar campaign on pressure cookers, which is related to the safety of our people working in kitchens,” he added.