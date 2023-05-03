India introduces 115 new quality control orders covering 493 products to increase exports

2 Min(s) Read
Piyush Goyal also added that the government is looking for new areas such as drone industry to implement standard controls. As per the government, compliance with this standard will ensure the drone is compatible with agrochemicals.
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that a total of 115 Quality Control Orders (QCOs) covering 493 products have been notified for compulsory BIS certification by the Union Government.
The centre hopes that through the issuance of QCOs, the notified products shall conform to the requirements of the relevant Indian Standard and the manufacturers of these products have to compulsorily obtain certification from BIS.
"Till May 2014, only 14 TR/QCOs covering 106 products were notified for compulsory BIS certification and implementation of Indian Standards. After May 2014, a further 101 QCOs covering 387 products have been notified," he said.