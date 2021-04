As India battles a fierce COVID wave, CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the centre and state governments have reached out to industry bodies like CII and FICCI to augment a pandemic response. Dilip Chenoy, Secretary-General, FICCI and Pawan Goenka, Former CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra discussed the nitty-gritty.

“Corporate India is ready and willing to take on the responsibility of vaccinating its people. Being able to vaccinate people at their place of work will certainly make it easier for everyone,” said Goenka.

“Corporates are tying up with hospitals to allow the eligible people to get vaccinated onsite,” Chenoy mentioned.

“Full lockdown will be very damaging for the industry. Industry can manage a partial lockdown that is happening today. As long as it is not for a very long period,” Goenka added.

Dilip Chenoy said that there are multiple things that are happening by industry to ease the pressure on the general people and to augment the health situation in the country.

“Companies are forgoing their requirement of oxygen to enable the oxygen to be diverted to medical needs, temporary hospitals being set up, industries are trying to retain the workers, keeping the essential deliveries going in the containment areas and the areas, which are under lockdown,” Chenoy explained.

On pricing, Goenka said, “I think the medicines and the vaccines have to be fairly priced. From whatever I have heard for Indian vaccination, looks like the fair pricing will not be very far from what the current pricing is.”