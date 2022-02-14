India Inc expresses concerns on SEBI's guidelines on related-party transaction rule

India Inc has expressed concerns over the proposed rules to regulate third-party transactions from 2023. CNBC-TV18 learned from sources that the industry has raised its concerns with the government and SEBI.

India's leading industry bodies like the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry ( FICCI ) have expressed concern about new SEBI guidelines on related party transactions which come into effect from 1st April 2023.

They say the new guidelines will create ambiguity and increase the compliance burden. Once these new rules come into effect audit committee of a listed entity would have to approve transactions between two or more of the company's subsidiaries. The audit committee's approval would be required if the value of the transaction with the subsidiary exceeds 10 percent of the annual turnover of the listed company.

The industry is particularly concerned about shareholder approval that would be required for material-related party transactions above 1000 crore or 10 percent of annual turnover.

Several companies are worried that this numerical threshold of 1000 crore would put small and large companies on the same footing and for large companies to seek shareholder approval for transactions of 1000 crore would be a serious impediment in day-to-day contracts, execution of orders, access to supply chains, export markets and technology. This is also because every company with a turnover of 1000 crore or 1 lakh crore would have to seek shareholder approval for related party transactions and the process could take up to 45 to 60 days.