India holds industry-wide review workshop to bridge gaps in six sectors

Government sources have indicated that an industry-wide review workshop for PLI schemes is being held today with several ministries and stakeholders from the private sector to bridge gaps in six sectors including steel, textiles and solar PV modules. The workshop aims to help utilise the entire scheme allocation in the next three years.

On June 13, DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the proposed PLI schemes for components for new age e-bikes and footwear were in advanced stages, though no timeline had been set so far for implementation. Describing India's aim for 50 percent local value addition input in mobile manufacturing, up from 20 percent as of now, as a fair target, he pointed out that local value addition in mobile manufacturing in Vietnam is 18 percent, and even in China it is 49 percent after three decades of mobile manufacturing.

DPIIT is processing some applications for white goods and is expecting the scheme for IT hardware to pick up post its revision. The Secretary had clarified that no separate PLI scheme for semiconductors was in the pipeline, and MEITY's scheme for semiconductors comprised more non-PLI incentives. Indicating that the DPIIT is awaiting the finalisation of many FTAs to allow for greater market access for many product lines, he had said that there was no plan to extend the outlay and period of the current PLI schemes.