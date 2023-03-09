homebusiness NewsIndia has huge opportunities in the tech and supply chain sectors, says US Commerce Secretary
business | Mar 9, 2023 5:26 PM IST

India has huge opportunities in the tech and supply chain sectors, says US Commerce Secretary

By Shereen Bhan  Mar 9, 2023 5:28 PM IST (Updated)
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Gina Raimondo, US Commerce Secretary, said that with the resumption of the India-US commercial dialogue, both countries can work towards strengthening their trade ties and unlocking new opportunities for businesses on both sides.

The US Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, is positive on India-US trade relations. She recognizes India's potential as a major economic player and a partner in the global supply chain. With the resumption of the India-US commercial dialogue, both countries can work towards strengthening their trade ties and unlocking new opportunities for businesses on both sides.

Also Read | Women have all the talent, skills and education to go forward, says US commerce secy Gina Raimondo
She said, “India is already a large trading partner with the United States. We share democracy, we share common values. Therefore, we are hoping to enter a new era of an even increased trade and that is why we have so much optimism.”
The Commerce Secretary emphasized that she sees huge opportunities in the tech and supply chain sectors in India. According to her, there are huge opportunities in the supply chain space in India that can be tapped by US businesses. India has a stable business environment and a vibrant democracy, which are crucial factors that attract foreign investors.
Also Read | US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo lands in Delhi — Here’s a look at India-US trade relations
Talking about specific business deals, the Commerce Secretary expressed her belief that the Boeing deal will pave the way for more such deals with India. The Boeing deal involves the sale of military helicopters to India, and it is considered a significant achievement in the India-US trade relationship. According to Raimondo, this deal will not only benefit Boeing but also open new opportunities for US businesses in India.
Watch: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is thrilled to celebrate Holi in India
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
First Published: Mar 9, 2023 5:26 PM IST
