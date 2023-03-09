According to the ministry, 64 MT of coal is at mines' pithead, 31 MT is at thermal power plants, and 6 MT is in transit at good sheds, washery & ports. The current daily coal production in India is around 3.3 MT per day from Coal India, SCCL, and captive mines.
The Indian Coal Ministry on Thursday announced that there is over 100 million tonnes (MT) of domestic coal available in the country, which is sufficient for the next 44 days. The current average daily consumption of coal for power plants is 2.3 MT/day.
This means that the current daily coal production is much more than the daily consumption at thermal power plants.
The Coal Ministry stated that they had recently auctioned 29 coal mines with geological reserves of 8160 MT in the 6th round of commercial coal mine auctions. This move is likely to attract a capital investment of Rs. 11,250 crore. The mines are expected to contribute over 7 percent of India's coal requirement.
