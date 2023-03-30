English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsIndia grants customs duty exemption on imported drugs for rare diseases

India grants customs duty exemption on imported drugs for rare diseases

India grants customs duty exemption on imported drugs for rare diseases
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Shivani Bazaz   | Ayushi Agarwal  Mar 30, 2023 10:59:01 AM IST (Published)

Normally, medicines attract basic customs duty of 10 percent, while some categories of lifesaving drugs or vaccines attract a concessional rate of 5 percent or are completely exempt from duties.

India has announced a full exemption from basic customs duty on all imported drugs and "Food for Special Medical Purposes" for personal use to treat all rare diseases listed under the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021.

Recommended Articles

View All
Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial

Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial

Mar 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World Bipolar Day: Here's why this disease is still a complex affair despite competent therapies

World Bipolar Day: Here's why this disease is still a complex affair despite competent therapies

Mar 30, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff

This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff

Mar 29, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September

March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September

Mar 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


Additionally, the government has also fully exempted Pembrolizumab (Keytruda), which is used to treat various cancers, from basic customs duty.
To qualify for the exemption, an individual importer must produce a certificate from the Central or State Director of Health Services, District Medical Officer or Civil Surgeon of the district.
ALSO READ | India hikes duty on X-ray machine imports to 15% from April 1
Normally, medicines attract basic customs duty of 10 percent, while some categories of lifesaving drugs or vaccines attract a concessional rate of 5 percent or are completely exempt from duties.
While certain drugs have already been granted exemptions for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy or Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, the Centre has been receiving numerous requests for customs duty relief for drugs and medicines used to treat other rare diseases.
ALSO READ | J&J to lose patent on key tuberculosis drug in India, prices likely to drop
The cost of drugs or special foods required for treating these diseases is high and must be imported. The annual cost of treating some rare diseases for a 10kg child may range from Rs 10 lakh to over Rs 1 crore per year, according to a Press Information Bureau press release. Furthermore, treatment is lifelong and drug doses and costs increase with age and weight.
This customs duty exemption will result in significant cost savings and much-needed relief for patients with rare diseases, the government said.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

custom dutydrug prices

Next Article

Pilots' bodies at Air India say airline makes 'rapid', 'regressive' changes in service conditions

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X