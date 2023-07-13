India approves procurement of 26 Rafale jets from France ahead of PM Modi's visit

India's defence ministry has approved the procurement of 26 Rafale marine aircraft and three additional Scorpene submarines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce these projects during his visit to Paris.

Confirming CNBC-TV18's exclusive report from yesterday, India's defence ministry on Thursday approved the proposed procurement of 26 Rafale marine aircraft. The Defence Acquisition Council under Union Minister Rajnath Singh's chairmanship also cleared the acquisition of three additional Scorpene submarines.

This development comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a two-day visit to Paris. While in France, Modi is expected to announce these mega defence projects after wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday. An exclusive report by CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday shared that the Defence Procurement Board (DPB) had approved a proposal to buy 26 Rafale fighters for the Indian Navy. The story also reported that Mazagon Docks Ltd. would build the three Scorpene submarines which received initial approval.