India expresses concerns to Thailand over export restrictions on marine, poultry, and meat products

By Anushka Sharma   | Abhimanyu Sharma  Apr 20, 2023 10:27:20 PM IST (Published)

India and Thailand held 13th meeting of the India-Thailand Joint Trade Committee (JTC) held in New Delhi, the first physical meeting of the JTC that was revived in 2020 after a gap of 17 years. The Indian delegation, during the meeting, raised concerns about the restrictions faced by its exporters of marine, poultry, and meat products.

India on Thursday raised the issue of restrictions faced in its export of marine, poultry and meat products with Thailand. The countries decided to expand bilateral trade at the 13th meeting of the India-Thailand Joint Trade Committee (JTC) held in New Delhi, the first physical meeting of the JTC that was revived in 2020 after a gap of 17 years.
India exports various products to Thailand, including gems and jewellery, mechanical machinery, auto and auto components, agricultural products, and marine products. However, the Indian delegation raised concerns about the restrictions faced by its exporters of marine, poultry, and meat products.
The meeting was co-chaired by Director General of Department of Trade Negotiations, Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, Auramon Supthaweethum and Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India Indu C. Nair.
During the meeting, the two countries discussed various issues related to bilateral trade and cooperation during the meeting.
Also Read: India raises windfall tax on domestic crude oil, slashes export duty on diesel
The Commerce Ministry of India stated that there are potential sectors for strengthened partnership between the two nations, including value added marine products, smartphones, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.
The two nations also agreed to explore the establishment of mutual recognition and cooperation arrangements in nursing, accounting, audio-visual, and medical tourism. They also reviewed the progress of ongoing efforts to connect India's UPI (Unified Payments Interface) with Thailand's Prompt Pay Service and settlement of trade transactions in local currency.
Both countries emphasised the need to identify new potential products and priority sectors to further enhance bilateral trade.
Both sides identified a range of potential  commodities and sectors for strengthened partnership such as value added marine products, smartphones, Electric vehicles, food processing and  pharmaceuticals.
Thailand is India’s important trading partner in ASEAN with total trade of USD 16.89 Billion in 2022-23. Thailand accounts for 13.6 percent of India’s total trade with ASEAN. Thailand is an important destination for India’s gems and jewellery, mechanical machinery, auto and auto components and agricultural products especially marine products.
Also Read: India's merchandise exports may cross $500 billion this fiscal, says exporters
X