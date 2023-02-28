India coal ministry auctions 6 coal mines with 488 MT reserve

The auction process saw participation from some of the leading players in the mining industry. The six mines that were auctioned are located in the states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The Ministry of Coal on Tuesday successfully auctioned six coal mines spread across four states under the commercial auction process. The auctioned coal mines have a cumulative coal reserve of 488 million tonnes (MT), which is expected to provide a significant boost to the country's coal production.

According to the Ministry of Coal, the cumulative Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of these six coal mines is 9.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), excluding the partially explored Binja coal mine. This means that once these mines are operationalised, they will have the capacity to produce 9.4 million tonnes of coal every year.

