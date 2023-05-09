India Business Leader Awards: CNBC-TV18 to host 18th edition on May 11

3 Min(s) Read
The 18th edition of the India Business Leader Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 11 in Mumbai. The India Business Leader Awards are designed to recognise exceptional leaders, high achievers, and true visionaries in the Indian corporate world.
The 'India Business Leader Awards' (IBLA), an annual awards night, will be hosted by India's top business channel CNBC-TV18. The much-anticipated 18th edition of the awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 11 in Mumbai.
Live Tv
Loading...
IBLA are designed to recognise exceptional leaders, high achievers, and true visionaries in the Indian corporate world. These prestigious awards celebrate individuals who have contributed their knowledge and expertise towards achieving equitable economic growth or have excelled in creating profitable, sustainable, and socially conscious enterprises.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, chaired the esteemed jury responsible for selecting the winners from a list of illustrious nominees. The jury comprised of high-achievers and exemplary leaders such as Uday Kotak, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank; Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO of India and South Asia Markets at Standard Chartered Bank; Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman of State Bank of India; Sanjeev Mehta, Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited; Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Group; TV Narendran, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Steel; Prabha Narsimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate; V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director & CEO of IDFC First Bank; Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India; and Rajiv Memani, Chairman & Regional Managing Partner of EY India. Their task was to shortlist the most deserving winners for these prestigious awards.