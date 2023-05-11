IBLA 2023: Dove bags award for Brand Campaign of the Year

IBLA 2023: Dove marked Daughters' Day on September 25 by launching a follow-up to its acclaimed #StopTheBeautyTest campaign. Dove's powerful message aims to challenge society's traditional notion of "beauty" and abolish the harmful practice of using "report cards" that prioritise external opinions on looks or a potential spouse's views rather than one's abilities or education.

Dove's #StopTheBeautyTest campaign won the award for the Brand Campaign of the Year at the 18th edition of India Business Leader Awards. The award was presented by Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis to HUL's Beauty & Wellbeing India - Skincare Head Harman Dhillon.

The winners for IBLA 2023 were selected by a jury which comprised of leaders such as Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered Bank, Dinesh Kumar Khara of State Bank of India , Sanjeev Mehta of Hindustan Unilever, Anish Shah of Mahindra Group, TV Narendran of Tata Steel, Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate, V Vaidyanathan of IDFC First Bank, Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India and Rajiv Memani of EY India. The jury was chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group.

For the past decade, skincare brand Dove has been implementing its Self-Esteem Project on a global scale to promote beauty as a source of confidence instead of anxiety. The goal is to empower young girls and boost their confidence in their own skin. By investing in such initiatives over the long term, the brand is demonstrating its solidarity with its consumers in their struggle against societal beauty standards, rather than simply paying lip service.